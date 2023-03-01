Bangladesh

Morning news highlights

Prothom Alo English Desk

Dear readers, good morning. We are bringing to you some of the top stories we covered last night and in the morning so that you do not miss anything important.

1

Tipu urges Argentina to set up edible oil factory in Special Economic Zone

Argentina is an important trading partner of Bangladesh. Bangladesh imports huge quantities of soybean oil and sugar from Argentina every year. If Argentina sets up an edible factory in Bangladesh’s SEZ, it will be possible to supply it at a relatively low cost, said the minister.

2

Bangladesh holds major place in India's neighbourhood first policy

India has civilisational, cultural, social and economic links with Bangladesh, and the latter, holds a major place in India's Neighbourhood First policy.

3

Moeen confident of England's attack ability in Bangladesh

English all-rounder Moeen Ali said Tuesday that England will maintain their aggressive batting in the coming one-day international series against Bangladesh even on slow pitches in the host country.

4

PDB bleeds as power deals signed in USD

The agreement has put the PDB in a tight corner as the government agency is counting an additional amount of Tk 120 billion per year due to the increased dollar price.

5

Electricity price hiked by 5pc per unit

A gazette was issued on Tuesday night regarding the matter. Earlier in January, the electricity price was raised in two phases.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment