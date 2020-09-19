Akheri Chahar Shomba to be observed 14 Oct

The holy Akheri Chahar Shomba will be observed across the country on 14 October marking the recovery of Prophet Hazrat Mohammad (PBUH) from prolonged illness.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the national moon-sighting committee at the conference room of the Islamic Foundation, Baitul Mukarram on Friday evening with additional secretary of the ministry of religious affairs Md Altaf Hossain Chowdhuryin the chair, reports UNB.

As the new moon was sighted on the sky of the country on Friday, the holy month of Safar will begin from 19 September and the holy Akheri Chahar Shomba will be observed on 25th of Safar, which coincides with 14 October of Gregorian calendar.