AL candidates for 5 by-polls may be named Sunday

A total of 141 aspirants have collected party nomination forms for by-elections to five constituencies. The selection of candidates from among them may be finalised on Sunday.

The Awami League selection board will hold a meeting at the prime minister’s official residence, Gonobhaban, on Sunday afternoon. Due to coronavirus, the number of members to attend the meeting has been restricted. Others will be consulted over phone.

Sources in Awami League have said that party president Sheikh Hasina has already gathered information about the prospective candidates from intelligence agencies, organisation channels and her own sources. A final decision about the candidates has more or less been taken.