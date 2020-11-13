AL candidates win Dhaka-18, Sirajganj-1 by-polls

Awami League candidates Mohammad Habib Hasan and Tanvir Shakil Joy have won the two parliamentary by-elections to Dhaka-18 and Sirajganj-1 constituencies respectively amid a low voter turnout, reports UNB.

The by-polls were held using electronic voting machines (EVMs) on Thursday.

Sirajganj-1 constituency fell vacant after the death of former health minister and Awami League MP Mohammed Nasim on 13 June. Dhaka-18 constituency fell vacant following the death of former home minister and Awami League MP Sahara Khatun on 9 July.