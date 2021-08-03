All coronavirus deaths not on govt records

According to the DGHS, there are around 14 thousand private hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centres in the country. Of them, the number of private hospitals and clinics is around 6,000.
All the private hospitals authorised for the treatment of coronavirus patients regularly send information regarding the admission and death of coronavirus patients. Unauthorised hospitals do not do that. Therefore, the exact number of casualties cannot not be assessed.
Unauthorised hospitals also have a tendency to disregard the procedures of treating coronavirus patients which results in improper treatment of the patients and an increased risk of spreading the virus.
Be-Nazir Ahmed, former director of the disease control unit of DGHS, “The information of the three hospitals in Uttara is not isolated one. Rather, it reflects the overall scenario of the country. If the data of private hospitals across the country could be collected properly, the actual number of identified patients and deaths would have been much higher than the DGHS' assessment.
An inspection at the three hospitals
Radical Hospital is located in a multi-storied building at the end of Shah Makhdum Avenue in Sector-12 of Uttara. On the second floor of the building there is a private bank. The reception and the health desk of the hospital are on the third floor.
This correspondent spoke with the hospital's manager Amzad Hossain and co-manager Shaheen Uddin. They said it was a 20-bed hospital. They do not have the permission to treat the coronavirus patient.
When asked how they are treating Covid patients without any approval, Amzad Hossain retorted, "Shall we not admit those who are coming for treatment?"
Two officials at the hospitals said a total of seven patients have died of Covid in the last month in this hospital. However, they did not inform the DGHS about the deaths. When asked why they didn’t inform the DGHS about that, Amzad Hossain said there is no system to inform the DGHS about it.
Adjacent to this hospital is the Uttara Al-Ashraf General Hospital on the Sonargaon Janapath road. Upon visiting the hospital around 12.00pm on Monday, the inquiry desk of the hospital was seen to be empty. Two teenagers were busy with their mobile phones. One of them called the person in charge of the inquiry desk. He said the owner of the hospital or any responsible person was not at the hospital at that moment to give any information. He handed the correspondent a visiting card of Zahidur Rahman, director of the hospital and advised the correspondent to contact him over the phone.
However, despite repeatedly trying over the phone, this correspondent could not contact him. DGHS say a total of four patients have died in this hospital in the last two months.
There were 15-20 oxygen cylinders at the entry of the Shin Shin Japan Hospital in sector 11 of Uttara. This hospital was more crowded than the other two hospitals. Assistant director general of the hospital, Jahidul Islam told Prothom Alo, they do not treat coronavirus patients. However, they do not send away patients with breathing problems either.
If any of the patients is diagnosed with coronavirus, they are advised to go to another hospital. However, he declined to say how many patients had died of respiratory problems. But according to DGHS, as many as 10 people have died of coronavirus in this hospital in the last two months.
A member of the team of five of the DGHS, who visited these hospitals, said on condition of anonymity, “We have only taken information from the last two months. The actual number of deaths at this hospital might be much higher.”
Director of the hospital branch of the DGHS, Farid Hossain Mia told Prothom Alo, “A report is being prepared on the basis of this inspection. That report will definitely make some recommendations.”
Overall situation in the country unknown
There is no accurate information on which of the 6,000 private hospitals and clinics in the country are treating the Covid patients.
Sheikh Baharul Alam, vice-president of Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA), told Prothom Alo, “Three private hospitals in Khulna are authorised to treat the coronavirus patient. But apart from this, many small clinics are also treating the Covid patients. In these hospitals, they are providing the patients with the treatment recommended for Covid-19 only by saying that the patient has symptoms of coronavirus. It is a crime.” Physicians in Chattogram and Satkhira also reiterated this.
Moinul Ahsan, secretary general of the Private Hospitals and Clinics Association of Bangladesh, an organisation of private institutions, told Prothom Alo, “Our organisation has about 12,000 members. It is hard to know who is doing what. Everyone is asked to follow the rules. We can't take any action, but the government can.”
The DGHS has some flaws in regularly monitoring the private hospitals. Recently, the health directorate has taken a new initiative to visit the hospital twice a week.
Speaking to Prothom Alo regarding the three hospitals in Uttara, Abul Bashar Mohammed Khurshid Alam, director general of the DGHS said, “There may be more such incidents. We will take necessary action whenever we get to know of any such case.”