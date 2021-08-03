All coronavirus deaths not on govt records

Not all the information about Covid related casualties at private hospitals are being taken into official account. A total of 24 people died in the last two months in three private hospitals in Dhaka. The information of these three hospitals is not included in the daily update of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) regarding the number of coronavirus patients and subsequent casualties.

A probe team of DGHS got this information after visiting these three hospitals in Uttara last Saturday. Of these, 10 died at Shin Shin Japan Hospital, four at Uttara Al-Ashraf General Hospital and 10 at Radical Hospital. None of these hospitals are authorised for the treatment of coronavirus patients.