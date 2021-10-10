All security measures taken for Durga Puja: DMP chief

“Durga Puja is one of the biggest religious festivals of the Hindu community in Bangladesh. Law enforcement agencies have extensive preparations for this and there is also extensive preparation among the followers of Sanatoni community for celebration of the Puja,” Shafiqul said.
He said police will remain deployed round-the-clock at all the big temples, adding, “All puja mandaps will be brought under CCTV surveillance. At the same time, each puja mandap will be under police surveillance.”
In addition to the uniformed police, members of plain-clothe Detective Branch (DB), Intelligence & Analysis Division (IAD), Special Branch (SB) and other intelligence personnel will be deployed to ensure security for smooth celebration of the puja, the DMP chief said.
“Security will be tightened in such a way that none shows encourage to occur any untoward incident,” he added.
He said that health guidelines should not be violated in any way and the puja mandaps should have hand sanitisation system, adding, “It will be ensured that none can enter the puja mandap without wearing a mask.”
Responding to a question from journalists on security issues, he said, “We don't see risk in terms of security, but we are not dismissing the threat at all. In view of this, online surveillance has been increased.”
DMP additional commissioners Mir Rezaul Alam, Krishnapad Roy, AKM Hafiz Akter, Md Asaduzzaman and Md Munibur Rahman along with senior officials of DMP and leaders of Puja Udjapan Committee were present.