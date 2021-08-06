All set to kick off massive inoculation drive from Saturday: DGHS DG

He said those above 25 years of age will be vaccinated, giving priority to senior people and women and physically-challenged ones.
Initially, he said, 3.5 million people will be vaccinated and those living in inaccessible remote areas will also be brought under the drive.
With 32,706 vaccinators and 48,459 volunteers ready, the government has planned to administer jabs simultaneously in 4,600 unions, 1,054 municipality areas, and in 433 wards of the city corporations, said Khurshid Alam.
Campaign timeline and areas
On 7 August, the vaccination campaign will kick off in all union, municipality and city corporation areas.
During 8-9 August, vaccine jabs will be administered in the excluded wards of unions and municipal areas where already the campaign was underway.
During 10-12 August, Covid jabs will be administered among Rohingya citizens over 55 years old.
Since the inauguration of mass inoculation in Bangladesh on 7 February, some 44,16,131 people have fully been vaccinated with two shots while 1,00,09,953 people have received the first doses, says the DG of the DGHS.
Referring to the health ministry, foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Thursday said Bangladesh has a stock of 12.3 million vaccine doses and some of the doses (AstraZeneca) will be kept for the second dose.
He said Bangladesh will receive another consignment of 3.4 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine next week while 6 million doses of Pfizer vaccine in the first week of September next.