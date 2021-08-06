All set to kick off massive inoculation drive from Saturday: DGHS DG

With a fresh stock of vaccine doses on hand, Bangladesh is set to gear up the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive to take it to the next level as it aims to inoculate 80 per cent of its population with each person getting two doses administered.

Addressing a press briefing at BCPS auditorium on Friday, director general of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) ABM Khurshid Alam said they are ready to accelerate the drive across the country on Saturday, reports UNB.

