All talk, no action in three years since agreement

It had been decided to send back all the Rohingyas sheltered in Bangladesh back to Rakhine in Myanmar within two years of the start of repatriation, according to the deal.

However, it has been three years since the repatriation agreement was signed, but the process hasn’t even begun. Dates had twice been fixed, but nothing happened.

In the meantime, mediated by China, talks were held again between Bangladesh and Myanmar, though Myanmar had done nothing to create an environment in Rakhine conducive to the return of the Rohingyas.

In the tripartite talks scheduled to begin in Dhaka on 19 January, Bangladesh is likely to stress on beginning the repatriation process before the coming monsoon.

Foreign ministry officials informed Prothom Alo that Bangladesh had provided a list 835,000 Rohingyas for repatriation in six phases from January 2018 to December 2020. Myanmar went through the list and sent it back with only 42,000 names selected. The list was supposed to have been based on families, but the list sent back by Myanmar was not complete. The names of some members of a family were on a list, while others were dropped. That raised questions about the list.