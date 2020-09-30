Allama Siddiki made Bangladesh ambassador to Denmark

The government has appointed M Allama Siddiki, current ambassador of Bangladesh to Turkey, as the next ambassador of Bangladesh to Denmark.
Ambassador Siddiki is a career foreign service officer belonging to the 10th batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) foreign affairs cadre, said the foreign ministry.
In his diplomatic career, Siddiki served in various capacities in the foreign ministry and in Bangladesh missions in Tokyo, Kolkata, Islamabad and London.
He obtained his honours and master's in public administration from the University of Dhaka.