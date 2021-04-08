Govt allocates Tk 250,000 per union for the poor

The disaster management and relief ministry has allocated Tk 122 crore (Tk 1.22 billion) or Tk 500 per head to support poor and distressed families financially during the pandemic.

Each union parishad will get Tk 2.5 lakh (Tk 250 thousand) from the allocation, ministry sources said.

The relief fund was actually planned for distribution in the coming Ramadan month. In the backdrop of the poor people's economic crunch due to the ongoing seven-day lockdown, the government has now decided to distribute the money earlier.

Besides the fresh allocation, the relief ministry will distribute Tk 4 crore (Tk 40 million) under the vulnerable group feeding programme. The money was supposed to be distributed before the coming Eid-ul-Fitr.

Along with this, the ministry has allocated Tk 7 crore (Tk 70 million) to provide the target groups with dry food.

The ministry sources said the size of the allocation would be enhanced in case the government extends the Covid-19 restrictions like lockdown for more days.