Amar Ekushey Boi Mela to kick off 18 March: Bangla Academy

The ‘Amar Ekushey Boi Mela’ of 2021 will kick off from 18 March, said Habibullah Sirajee, director general of the Bangla Academy.

Due to coronavirus pandemic, plans to host the Amar Ekushey Grantha Mela-2021 at its usual physical location have been suspended.

Habibullah on Monday said, "We have got the permission from the prime minister's office to start the book fair from 18 March.”