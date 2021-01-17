Amar Ekushey Book Fair to go ahead with delayed start

Following the COVID-19 health guidelines, the Amar Ekushey Book Fair-2021 will be held physically in February-March.

State minister for cultural affairs KM Khalid confirmed the matter to the reporters. He made the remark at a press conference held at the Poet Shamsur Rahman Seminar Room of Bangla Academy on Sunday, reports UNB.

“The event has been delayed considering the COVID-19 situation. The date for the beginning of the book fair has not been fixed yet. Bangla Academy and the ministry of Cultural affairs will propose three possible dates to the prime minister including 20 February, 7 March, 17 March,” said KM Khalid.