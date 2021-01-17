Amar Ekushey Book Fair to go ahead with delayed start

Following the COVID-19 health guidelines, the Amar Ekushey Book Fair-2021 will be held physically in February-March.
State minister for cultural affairs KM Khalid confirmed the matter to the reporters. He made the remark at a press conference held at the Poet Shamsur Rahman Seminar Room of Bangla Academy on Sunday, reports UNB.
“The event has been delayed considering the COVID-19 situation. The date for the beginning of the book fair has not been fixed yet. Bangla Academy and the ministry of Cultural affairs will propose three possible dates to the prime minister including 20 February, 7 March, 17 March,” said KM Khalid.
"We thought that the book fair could be organised in the post COVID-19 situation. Such preparations were taken to begin the fair virtually, but we could not do so as the second wave COVID-19 hit across the country," he added.
"We discussed how we could start the book fair as soon as possible. As the COVID-19 situation is under control now and people are looking forward to getting the vaccine, we decided to hold the fair physically," said Khalid.
Bangla Academy director general Habibullah Siraji and cultural affairs secretary M Badrul Arefin were present at the press conference.
Habibullah Siraji said, "We are agreed with the three possible dates. If the government agrees, we are planning to inaugurate the book fair on 20 February. We will take all-out preparations considering the COVID-19 pandemic."
Earlier, a view exchanging meeting was held at 11 am at the academy where the state minister for cultural affairs, Bangla Academy director general and publishers were present.
Previously, Bangla Academy proposed a virtual book fair considering the COVID-19 situation.
On 13 December, publishers demanded that the Amar Ekushey Book Fair-2021 should be held at the usual venues following the health directives set by the government. They also proposed that the book fair should begin before 21 February.
The Amar Ekushey Book Fair began on the Bangla Academy premises informally in 1972, and became institutionalised in 1978. The fair was named as Amar Ekushey Granthamela and a guideline for it was formulated in 1984.