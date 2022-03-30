Ambassador Haas announces $152m assistance after Cox’s Bazar visit

Following his first visit to Cox’s Bazar, U.S. Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas has announced the United States is providing $152 million in new humanitarian assistance for nearly one million Rohingya refugees and Bangladesh host communities, reports UNB.

“This brings the total we’ve provided since August 2017 to $1.7 billion,” said Ambassador Haas.

“Of this new funding, $125 million is for programs inside Bangladesh — for Rohingya refugees and affected Bangladeshi communities.”