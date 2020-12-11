Ambassador of Switzerland calls on PM

Shortly after establishing diplomatic relations, the government of Switzerland hosted Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for a convalescent stay. During today’s meeting, Ambassador Chuard handed over to the prime minister a historic photograph capturing Bangabandhu’s arrival in Geneva on 21 August 1972.

The two countries nurture good and longstanding relations based on solidarity, respect and partnership. Humanitarian assistance and development cooperation were the cornerstones of the bilateral ties in the early days. While they remain a priority, the two countries are also increasingly focusing on expanding multilateral cooperation as well as trade and investment, which have grown rapidly in recent years.

Switzerland will also continue to work with the government and people of Bangladesh to provide shelter, protection and assistance to the Rohingya refugees, and to constructively engage on a wide array of topics of mutual interest, including democratic governance and human rights. To help Bangladesh manage and overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, Switzerland has committed over 8 million Swiss francs (or 70 crore BDT) and is working with public and civil society actors to implement over 20 response and recovery projects across the country. Switzerland will continue to partner with Bangladesh as the country re-embarks on its impressive socio-economic transformation and continues its journey towards LDC graduation and the Sustainable Development Goals.