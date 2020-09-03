Anisul Hoque among five granted bail

A Dhaka court on Thursday granted bail to five people, including Kishor Alo editor Anisul Hoque, in a case filed over the death of Naimul Abrar Rahat, a student of Dhaka Residential Model College, from electrocution.

Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Mohammad Jashim passed the order after hearing a bail petition filed by their lawyer, reports news agency UNB.

They surrendered before the court today, said their lawyer Ehsanul Haque Somaji.