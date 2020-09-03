Anisul Hoque among five granted bail

A Dhaka court on Thursday granted bail to five people, including Kishor Alo editor Anisul Hoque, in a case filed over the death of Naimul Abrar Rahat, a student of Dhaka Residential Model College, from electrocution.
Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Mohammad Jashim passed the order after hearing a bail petition filed by their lawyer, reports news agency UNB.
They surrendered before the court today, said their lawyer Ehsanul Haque Somaji.
The four others are Kabir Bakul, head of event and activation of Prothom Alo, Mahitul Alam Pavel, senior sub-editor of Kishor Alo and two executives Shah Paran Tushar and Shuvashish Pramanik.
The court on Wednesday ordered the authorities concerned to confiscate their property.
Naimul Abrar, a ninth grader, died during an event organised by Kishor Alo, a youth magazine of Prothom Alo, on the grounds of Dhaka Residential Model College on 1 November last.
On 6 November last, victim’s father Mujibur Rahman filed a case with Dhaka court against Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman and other unidentified persons accusing them of negligence over the death of Dhaka Residential Model College student Naimul Abrar from electrocution.
On 20 January, the High Court granted four weeks of anticipatory bail to Matiur Rahman, editor and publisher of prominent daily newspaper Prothom Alo, in a case filed over the accidental death of Dhaka Residential Model College student Naimul Abrar.
The court also ordered not to arrest or harass five others, including Kishor Alo editor Anisul Hoque, until the submission of charge-sheet or any other reports regarding the case.