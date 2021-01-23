Another 2700 Rohingyas ready to relocate

Hundreds of thousands of Rohingyas live in the Madhurchhara refugee camp of Ukhia, 46 km from Cox's Bazar city.

Shahab Uddin, his mother, wife and five children live in a makeshift tarpaulin shelter on the slope of a hill there.

"Although we get all essentials like rice, lentils and oil as relief, there is no peace at this camp,” said Shahab Uddin.

He said that after nightfall, the camp is unprotected and that is why he and his family are preparing to relocate to Bhasan Char.

Like Shahab Uddin, around 2,700 Rohingya refugees will leave the Cox’ Bazar for the island in the third phase of relocation process.

Nabi Hossain, a neighbour of Shahab Uddin, alleged that there had been an increase in criminals, drug dealers and ruffians in the camp. There were often killings, abduction, raping, clashes among drug dealers and a general state of insecurity. That is why the Rohingyas voluntarily opting to move to Bhasan Char, he added.