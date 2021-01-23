Another 2700 Rohingyas ready to relocate

Hundreds of thousands of Rohingyas live in the Madhurchhara refugee camp of Ukhia, 46 km from Cox's Bazar city.
Shahab Uddin, his mother, wife and five children live in a makeshift tarpaulin shelter on the slope of a hill there.
"Although we get all essentials like rice, lentils and oil as relief, there is no peace at this camp,” said Shahab Uddin.
He said that after nightfall, the camp is unprotected and that is why he and his family are preparing to relocate to Bhasan Char.
Like Shahab Uddin, around 2,700 Rohingya refugees will leave the Cox’ Bazar for the island in the third phase of relocation process.
Nabi Hossain, a neighbour of Shahab Uddin, alleged that there had been an increase in criminals, drug dealers and ruffians in the camp. There were often killings, abduction, raping, clashes among drug dealers and a general state of insecurity. That is why the Rohingyas voluntarily opting to move to Bhasan Char, he added.
Speaking to over 50 Rohingyas living around the Madhuchhara camp, it was noted that almost all of them were eager to go to Bhasan Char.
Around 800,000 Rohingyas fled to Bangladesh in August 2017 to escape the brutal crackdown in Rakhine by Myanmar military.
Before that few more thousands landed at Teknaf in Bangladesh in different periods over the past decade, crossing Naf River. Currently, a total of 1.1 million registered Rohingyas are staying at 34 camps in Teknaf.
More 2,700 Rohingyas will relocate to Bhasan Char
According to officials of an agency involved in the Rohingya relocation process in Bhasan Char say, a list of about 40,000 Rohingyas willing to move to that island has been prepared.
Of them, around 2,700 from more than 500 families have been enlisted for the third phase relocation. But that number could rise to a few hundred more before being sent to Bhasan Char in the last week of this month.
When asked, additional commissioner of Bangladesh's refugee relief and repatriation Mohammad Shamsuddoza told Prothom Alo that Rohingyas are showing great interest in going to the Bhasan Char voluntarily.
He added that the process of third phase relocation is on in full swing. However, it is not possible to say exactly at this moment that when and how many people will be transferred.
According to the office of the Refugee Relief and Repatriation commissioner (RRRC), the government has planned to relocate 100,000 Rohingyas to Bhasan Char. Last December, a total of 3,646 Rohingyas were sent to the island in two phases.