Another bomb recovered from Shahjalal airport

Within just five days, another bomb was found beneath the ground on the construction site of the third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) on Monday morning.
A bomb weighing nearly 250 kg had been found in the same place on Wednesday.
According to an ISPR press release, the bomb was found 10 feet beneath the ground during excavation for construction work at HSIA around 8:30am.
A bomb disposal unit of the Bangladesh Air Force Base Bangabandhu rushed to the spot and defused the bomb. The bomb was later taken to a safer place with the necessary precautions for the purpose of demolition, the press release adds.
Bomb-experts presumed that the bomb was dropped on the ground in 1971 during liberation war.
Officer in charge of Airport police station BM Forman Ali told Prothom Alo that the bomb recovered today resembles the one recovered on Wednesday.