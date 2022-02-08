Another DU student commits suicide

Another student of Dhaka University allegedly killed himself early Monday at his own home at Madhupur upazila in Tangail, UNB reports.

The deceased was Pritom Kumar Singho Akash, a student of department of ceramics of DU’s Fine Arts faculty of 2016-17 session.

One of his friends, quoting family members, told UNB that around 1:00am on Monday, hearing what sounded like moaning from his room, his family went to check on Pritom but he locked the room from inside.