Another DU student commits suicide

As his condition worsened he eventually told his family that he had drunk rat poison, according to the friend who did not want to disclose his name.
Later, he was taken to the Upazila general hospital. After receiving primary treatment there, he was referred to Mymensingh Medical college at around 3:00am, according to his family.
He breathed his last on the way to Mymensingh.
Pritom’s death adds to the alarming trend of suicides among tertiary students during the Covid-19 pandemic, as revealed in a recent report by the non-profit Aachol Foundation.
According to Aachol, at least 101 students died by suicide last year, while the number was 79 in 2020.
The highest number of suicides were recorded among Dhaka University students, who accounted for nine students while Jagannath University and Shahjalal University of Science and Technology had recorded six suicide cases each, the report added.
His death could not be confirmed by any official sources.
“Being depressed after the marriage of his lover, he committed suicide,” one Abdullah Ratul wrote on Pritom’s Facebook timeline.
On the other hand, Tanmoy Mondol, another friend, wrote that, we talked with his family and neighbors, he he did not commit suicide for the marriage of his loved one. He had been in depression since few days.”
DU proctor professor AKM Golam Rabbani said, “We contacted Pritom’s family members. There might have been love affair related reasons behind this.”
Officer-in-charge of Madhupur police station said, “His family didn’t inform us about the death. We got to know about it after the fumeral.”
Action will be taken if the family members file any complaint, he added.