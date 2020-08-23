Another policeman dies of coronavirus

Prothom Alo English Desk

Another policeman died from coronavirus at Rajarbagh Central Police Hospital (CPH) on Sunday, reports UNB.

The deceased Nure Alam Siddiqui, 46, is from Joypurhat district.

He had been serving as a traffic constable under the Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

According to police headquarters, he passed away at 3:30pm while undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the CPH.

The death tally from coronavirus in the country reached 3,941 on Sunday with 34 fresh deaths in the last 24 hours.

The confirmed cases from the virus climbed to 294,598.

No Tajia procession, rallies in open space: DMP commissioner

Equipment prices fixed abnormally high

