'Another wave of coronavirus feared after Eid'

Coronavirus cases may rise again from the third week of May due to a huge rush of people at shopping centres and ferry ghats on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr, public health experts have feared.

Although the Covid-19 restrictions imposed by the government to tackle the second wave has worked and the infection of coronavirus has decreased to a large extent, there is concern over the long-term effectiveness of the restrictions.

In addition, the Indian variant of coronavirus that has already been detected in Bangladesh has become a matter of extra concern.

Public health experts observed if this variant spreads, it will be difficult to control the situation.

Considering the situation, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) fears that another wave of infection may hit the country after Eid.

Last year, infection of coronavirus had spiked after Eid. A similar situation may happen, if health rules are not followed.

Public health experts said the downtrend in detecting patients against the testing of specimens has come to a halt at a level. Infection rate has slightly increased in the last five days.

Public health expert Abu Jamil Faisal told Prothom Alo that the Covid-19 restrictions yielded good results. But the movement of huge numbers of people has increased the risk again, he added.

Abu Jamil Faisal also predicts infection will rise in next two to three weeks. The Indian variant has already been detected in the country. A serious problem may arise after Eid, he cautioned.