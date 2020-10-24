An 'anti-smoking umbrella procession' was held on the occasion of National Tobacco Free Day 2020 as part of a month-long programme to stop illegal advertisements of tobacco companies. Various anti-drug organisations joined the programme in the capital on Saturday.
Hundreds of people took part in the procession with colorful anti-tobacco slogans and banners with the theme 'Resist Tobacco Companies' Interference in All Public Health Policies'.
The procession started from in front of the National Press Club, passed through Paltan Junction and ended at Wari in Old Dhaka. The event was jointly organised by 'Pratasha', an anti-drug organisation, Work for a Better Bangladesh, Tobacco Control Research Cell (TCRC) and Bangladesh Anti-Tobacco Alliance.
Helal Ahmed, general secretary of 'Pratasha' said the tobacco companies colluded with some dishonest officials of the industry ministry to issue illegal notifications and continue to sell and produce tobacco.