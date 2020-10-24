Anti-smoking umbrella procession

The procession started from in front of the National Press Club, passed through Paltan Junction and ended at Wari in Old Dhaka. The event was jointly organised by 'Pratasha', an anti-drug organisation, Work for a Better Bangladesh, Tobacco Control Research Cell (TCRC) and Bangladesh Anti-Tobacco Alliance.



Helal Ahmed, general secretary of 'Pratasha' said the tobacco companies colluded with some dishonest officials of the industry ministry to issue illegal notifications and continue to sell and produce tobacco.