City dwellers urged to be extra cautious during Eid vacation

Inspector general of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun Wednesday urged the city dwellers to be extra cautious about their belongings before leaving for their home districts for the Eid-ul-Fitr vacation.

"You need to be extra cautious . . . you either take your cash, jewellery and other valuables with you or leave those with your relatives staying in the city before leaving for your home districts," IGP told a press conference at the Sayedabad bus terminal.