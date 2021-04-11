Appellate Division to operate virtually 3 days weekly from 12 Apr

The Appellate Division of Supreme Court (SC) will operate virtually for three days weekly from 12 April, to prevent the transmission of Coronavirus.



Directed by the chief justice, Appellate Division registrar Md Badrul Alam Bhuiya issued a circular on Sunday in this regard, reports UNB.



The directive will remain in action until further notice.



The Appellate Division will operate on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9:00am to 12:00pm on limited scale.



Appellate Division remained closed from 5 April during the nationwide lockdown.



Only virtual chamber bench operated on Tuesday and Thursday from 11:00am during the lockdown.

