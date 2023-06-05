Bangladesh sees two more Covid deaths, 75 cases in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported two more Covid-19-linked deaths and 75 fresh cases in 24 hours till Monday morning.
With the new numbers, the country's total fatalities rose to 29,450 and caseload to 2,039,714, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily case test positivity rate dropped to 5.83 per cent from Sunday’s 7.64 per cent as 1,283 samples were tested.
The recovery rate stands at 98.37 per cent and the death rate remained unchanged at 1.44 per cent.
Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on 28 July in 2021 and highest number of fatalities of 264 on 10 August the same year.