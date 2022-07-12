Argentina mulls opening embassy in Bangladesh: Undersecretary

Rozencwaig, who is now leading an Argentine delegation in Dhaka, said his country is sincere to strengthen its ties with Bangladesh at all fronts and therefore is considering the issue of opening an embassy in Dhaka.
He also invited the Bangladeshi business leaders to visit Argentina.
With no embassy in Dhaka, Argentina now maintains all communications with Bangladesh through its embassy in India. The Argentine ambassador to India and other embassy officials attended the meeting.
FBCCI president Jashim Uddin urged to strengthen ties between the private sectors of both countries to gear up the bilateral trade. He also proposed signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the FBCCI and the top business body of the south-American nation.
He, particularly, drew the attention of Argentine investors to the economic zones in Bangladesh.
Besides, Jashim pointed out that Argentina and other nations of the region may import processed food, medicine, plastic products, ceramic items and readymade garments from Bangladesh.