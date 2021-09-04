Bangladesh

Army chief leaves Dhaka for 3-day tour to India

Chief of Bangladesh Army Lieutenant General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed left Dhaka Saturday on a three-day official visit to India, according to a ISPR press release.

He is leading an eight-member team of Bangladesh Armed Forces.

During the visit Shafiuddin will meet India's national defense advisor, chiefs of defense staff, army, navy, air force, defense secretary and other military and government officials.

The army chief will discuss bilateral military relationship between the two countries.

He will also visit military installations and National Defense College of India. He will also pay a courtesy visit to Bangladesh high commission in New Delhi.

The army chief will return to country on 8 September.

