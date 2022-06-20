Army puts stranded DU students on a bus headed home

A group of 21 students of Dhaka University on a tourist visit to Sylhet is finally heading home (Dhaka) on a coaster bus of the Bangladesh army, reports UNB.

The students were left stranded when the flood situation in Sylhet deteriorated rapidly starting Thursday.

Talking to UNB, one of the students, Shoaib Ahmed said: “We all are safe now and heading toward Dhaka via army coaster.”

“If everything goes well, we will be in the campus by 12:00 am tonight,” he added, meaning their arrival should be imminent.