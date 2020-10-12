Around half of city dwellers infected with COVID-19

Antibody tests have shown that 45 per cent of the dwellers in the capital were infected with the novel coronavirus. Of them, 24 per cent was above 60 years of age.

The study was published at a hotel in the capital's Gulshan on Monday afternoon.

After analysing the genes of the coronavirus, the researchers also assumed that the first COVID-19 infection happened in the country in mid-February.

The study also found that about three-fourths of people in Dhaka's slums have already been infected.