Aspiration of Rohingyas will never be forgotten: UN Special Envoy

Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General on Myanmar Noeleen Heyzer has said despite emerging crises in the world, the General Assembly will send a strong message that the aspirations of the people of Myanmar, including the Rohingya, will never be forgotten, reports news agency UNB.

During an informal meeting of the plenary on Monday, she said sustainable solutions for the Rohingya people must be built into the design of a peaceful, inclusive and democratic Myanmar.