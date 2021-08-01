AstraZeneca jabs in Dhaka from Monday, countrywide 7 August

However, the government will start administering the second dose of AstraZeneca across the country from 7 August.
Physician Shamsul Haque, director of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), came up with this announcement in a health bulletin on Sunday.
In the bulletin, he apologised for not being able to inoculate people with second dose on time. More than 1.5 million people haven’t received the second dose of Covishield yet.
Meanwhile, earlier the country received over one million AstraZenca vaccines from Japan. Another consignment of 600,000 vaccines will land in the country on 3 August.