AstraZeneca vaccine to arrive this month: Health minister

Following the contract signed with India's Serum Institute, Bangladesh will be receiving the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine this month.

Health minister Zahid Maleque Swapan disclosed this on Thursday afternoon after receiving the gift of 2 million vaccines from India.

Zahid Maleque Swapan said, according to the contract, 5 million vaccines are to arrive at the end of this month. "Once the flight schedule is known, we can say when the vaccines will begin to arrive. After the first batch, every month 5 million vaccine are scheduled to arrive. If there are any changes in schedule, we will inform you," he said.