AstraZeneca vaccine to arrive this month: Health minister

Following the contract signed with India's Serum Institute, Bangladesh will be receiving the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine this month.
Health minister Zahid Maleque Swapan disclosed this on Thursday afternoon after receiving the gift of 2 million vaccines from India.
Zahid Maleque Swapan said, according to the contract, 5 million vaccines are to arrive at the end of this month. "Once the flight schedule is known, we can say when the vaccines will begin to arrive. After the first batch, every month 5 million vaccine are scheduled to arrive. If there are any changes in schedule, we will inform you," he said.
When asked when the vaccines will start being given, the health minister said, "We received the vaccines today and are making plans. The plans are not complete as yet, but there will probably be a trial run in the next six or seven days. We will announce the date, it has not been fixed as yet. We are awaiting the prime minister's decision in this regard as she wants to be part of the vaccine trial through video conference."
The minister made an appeal against spreading any rumours about the vaccine or its side effects. He said the vaccine is a life-saving drug and anyone resorting to conspiratorial politics concerning human lives are not good people. "We are involved in tackling coronavirus, in saving lives. The vaccine is one of the most important tools in this regard. That is why I call upon all not to confuse the people," he said.