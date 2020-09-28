Attorney general Mahbubey Alam laid to eternal rest

Attorney general Mahbubey Alam was laid to eternal rest at Mirpur Intellectuals Graveyard this afternoon after namaj-e-janaza at Supreme Court compound in the morning.

He was buried at around 1.15pm.

Earlier, his namaj-e-janaza was held at the Supreme Court compound at 11.30am with chief justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, judges of Appellate and High Court Divisions, law minister Anisul Huq, fisheries and livestock minister SM Rezaul Karim, railways minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan, Dhaka South City Corporation mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, inspector general of police Benazir Ahmed, Supreme Court bar association president AM Amin Uddin, general secretary Ruhul Quddus Kazal, lawyers, officials of attorney general’s office, officials and staff of the Supreme Court in attendance.