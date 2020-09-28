Attorney general Mahbubey Alam laid to eternal rest

Attorney general Mahbubey Alam was laid to eternal rest at Mirpur Intellectuals Graveyard this afternoon after namaj-e-janaza at Supreme Court compound in the morning.
He was buried at around 1.15pm.
Earlier, his namaj-e-janaza was held at the Supreme Court compound at 11.30am with chief justice Syed Mahmud Hossain, judges of Appellate and High Court Divisions, law minister Anisul Huq, fisheries and livestock minister SM Rezaul Karim, railways minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan, Dhaka South City Corporation mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, inspector general of police Benazir Ahmed, Supreme Court bar association president AM Amin Uddin, general secretary Ruhul Quddus Kazal, lawyers, officials of attorney general’s office, officials and staff of the Supreme Court in attendance.
Supreme Court Bar Association president AM Amin Uddin and Mahbubey Alam’s son Suman Mahbub addressed the gathering before his namaj-e-janaza and urged all to pray for the eternal peace of the deceased.
After namaj-e-janaza, last respect was paid to Mahbubey Alam by placing floral wreaths on his coffin on behalf of president M Abdul Hamid, prime minister Sheikh Hasina, chief justice Syed Mahmud Hossain and law minister Anisul Huq, among others.
His body was brought to Supreme Court compound at around 11:00am from his Mintoo Road residence.
Attorney general Mahbubey Alam breathed his last at 7.25pm on 27 September as he was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Dhaka’s Combined Military Hospital (CMH).
He was admitted to the CMH with high temperature on 4 September where he was tested positive for COVID-19 and 14 days later he was moved to the intensive care unit of the facility as his health condition worsened.
Alam was the longest serving attorney general or the top law officer of the country since his appointment in 2009.
Immediately after the news broke, president M Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina expressed their profound shock and sorrow and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.
He obtained his bachelor of arts with honours in political science and masters of arts in public administration from Dhaka University in 1968 and 1969 respectively.
Mahbubey Alam secured his bachelor’s degree in law from the same University in 1972. He was enrolled as a lawyer with Bangladesh Bar Council in 1973 and subsequently was awarded permission to practice in Supreme Court’s High Court Division in January, 1975.
He got himself enrolled as a lawyer of the apex Appellate Division of the Supreme Court of in 1980 and as a mark of recognition to his outstanding professional performance, Alam was enrolled as a ‘senior advocate’ of the Supreme Court in 1998.
He obtained diploma in Constitutional Law and Parliamentary Institutions and Procedure in 1979 from the Institute of Constitutional and Parliamentary Studies, New Delhi, India.
He held the office of the attorney general for Bangladesh since 13 January 2009. He is also holding the office of the chairman of Bangladesh Bar Council.
Previously Alam held the office of the additional attorney general for Bangladesh between 15 November 1998 and 4 October 2001.
He served as the elected secretary for the term 1993-1994 and president for the term 2005-2006 of the Bangladesh Supreme Court Bar Association.
Alam also served as the elected Member of the Bangladesh Bar Council for the term 2004-2007.
He conducted a good numbers of important cases including Bangabandhu Murder Trial, Constitution’s 5th, 7th, 13th and 16th amendments, BDR mutiny and 1971 War Crimes.