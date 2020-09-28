Attorney general Mahbubey Alam’s namaj-e-janaza held

Mahbubey Alam, who had been suffering from COVID-19, passed away at a hospital in the capital on Sunday evening at the age of 71.

The attorney general, who was undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) breathed his last at 7:25pm, his son Sumon Mahbub said in a Facebook post.

He was hospitalised with high fever on 4 September and later tested positive for COVID-19.

The AG was taken to the ICU on 19 September.

He was the longest serving attorney general of the country, and played a vital role as the chief lawyer of the state in dealing with the landmark cases related to war crimes and crimes against humanity under the International Crimes Tribunal.