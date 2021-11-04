Australia interested to help Bangladesh build climate resilience

He said both the leaders discussed the cooperation between the two countries and they particularly emphasized the importance of climate cooperation and Rohingya repatriation issues.

The Australian prime minister said his country will help Bangladesh, especially in climate resilience building and Rohingya repatriation.

Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh is a climate vulnerable country and Australia is also experiencing extreme climate events, including bushfire, floods, coral reef bleaching. “Both the countries can work closely to build resilience against the impacts of climate change,” she said.