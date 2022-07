Three people have died of Covid in last 24 hours (from Friday 8.00am to Saturday 8.00am).

At the time, 349 people were detected with coronavirus infection. On the previous day, one person died of coronavirus infection with 355 detected corona cases.

According to the press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), in the last 24 hours the Covid detection rate was 6.64 against 6,256 tested samples. On the day earlier, the detection rate was 5.84.