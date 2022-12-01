Bangladesh

Police to conduct 15-day special drive from today

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

A special drive at the directives of police headquarters has begun across the country on Thursday to keep the crime situation under control.

The initiative has been taken to mark some vital days, including the victory day, which will continue until 15 December.      

The assistant inspector general (AIG-media) of police headquarters Md Manzur Rahman told Prothom Alo that the drive is usually conducted across the country at times. As a part of that, the special drive will be operated. Besides, there are many important days in December.

The instructions have been given to police in a letter signed by additional deputy inspector general (DIG) of police headquarters, Md Hasanuzzaman.  

The letter reads that a decision of conducting a special drive until 15 December has been taken to make the festival of victory day, Christmas and Happy New Year safe and secured.

Apart from this, the effective drive will have to be conducted at different locations, including residential hotels, mess, hostel, different institutions and community centres, it added. 

