Police to conduct 15-day special drive from today

A special drive at the directives of police headquarters has begun across the country on Thursday to keep the crime situation under control.

The initiative has been taken to mark some vital days, including the victory day, which will continue until 15 December.

The assistant inspector general (AIG-media) of police headquarters Md Manzur Rahman told Prothom Alo that the drive is usually conducted across the country at times. As a part of that, the special drive will be operated. Besides, there are many important days in December.