Police to conduct 15-day special drive from today

The instructions have been given to police in a letter signed by additional deputy inspector general (DIG) of police headquarters, Md Hasanuzzaman.
The letter reads that a decision of conducting a special drive until 15 December has been taken to make the festival of victory day, Christmas and Happy New Year safe and secured.
Apart from this, the effective drive will have to be conducted at different locations, including residential hotels, mess, hostel, different institutions and community centres, it added.