'Awareness and application of law can prevent unnecessary use of horns'

Noise pollution in Dhaka city is steadily worsening due to the unnecessary use of horns by vehicle drivers. Even though hydraulic horns have been banned, these are still being used. Loud horns are one of the major reasons that the hearing of Dhaka's residents is being impaired. Though there are laws and regulations to stop such honking of horns, these are hardly being applied. There is no alternative but to apply the laws and mobilise awareness to stop the unnecessary use of horns.

These observations were made by discussants in a roundtable on 'Unnecessary horns: Cause of harm to health and economy'. The roundtable was organised by Prothom Alo and Uber Bangladesh on Tuesday at the Prothom Alo office in Karwan Bazar.

Speaking at the event, Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Joint Commissioner (Traffic-North) Syed Nurul Islam said, simply applying the law will not successfully prevent the honking of horns. A proper plan must be drawn up and implemented. There has to be a change in people's mindsets. He said that according to Section 88 of the Road Transport Act 2018, the authorities can give the offender maximum three-month imprisonment or impose a Tk 10,000 fine. But this authority is not the police, it is the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority. That is why the police, in effect, have nothing to do to prevent the use of horns.