Bangladesh seeks role of Indonesia, ASEAN in Rohingya repatriation

The two countries agreed to accelerate cooperation in the areas of trade, investment, agriculture, food, energy, health and pharmaceuticals, connectivity, ICT, tourism, halal trade, human resources development, defence, youth and cultural exchanges, etc.

They expressed optimism that the Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) in the pipeline would be concluded soon. They stressed on concluding the bilateral preferential trade agreement (PTA) for further strengthening the economic cooperation.

FM Momen also requested for an expeditious decision on Bangladesh’s candidacy for the Sectoral Dialogue Partnership of ASEAN.

After the official talks, the two foreign ministers made brief press statements and unveiled the official logo for the Golden Jubilee celebrations and the translation of the historic 7th March Speech of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Indonesian language.