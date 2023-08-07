14 more die of dengue in a day

Bangladesh has reported 14 more dengue related casualties in 24 hours stretched from Sunday 8:00 am to Monday 8:00 am, UNB reports.
With these, the dengue death toll this year rose to 327.
The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said some 2,751 more dengue patients were hospitalised with the viral fever in one day.
Of the new patients, 1,119 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it, according to DGHS.
A total of 9,572 dengue patients, including 4,652 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.
So far, the DGHS has recorded 69,483 dengue cases and 59,584 recoveries this year.