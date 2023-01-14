IMF DMD Antoinette Sayeh arrives in Dhaka Friday to finalise $4.5 billion loan

The deputy managing director (DMD) of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Antoinette Monsio Sayeh will arrive in Dhaka on Saturday for a five-day visit.

She will stay in Bangladesh till 18 January. During her time in the country she will meet with prime minister Sheikh Hasina, the finance minister, the governor of Bangladesh Bank and other senior officials of the government, reports news agency UNB.

According to finance ministry sources, Sayeh will come to Dhaka from Delhi after completing her current India visit.