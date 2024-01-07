Foreign observers term polls free, fair, peaceful, successful and legitimate

“These determent people can decide the future of this country and it makes us to think that this election is legitimate,” he added.

SHUTOV said he was impressed by the openness and transparency of the election while each voter got all the information about polls.

“This election was open and transparent and we think that the electoral system in Bangladesh is efficient. Bangladesh has a long tradition of elections …the political process of Bangladesh is developing in a stable way,” he added.

Chandrakanth Arya of Canada said that a record number of over 1900 candidates representing some 28 political parties took part in the election where all the candidates have free access to people and there was no hindrance in campaigning on their own behalf.

“We would like to congratulate the Election Commission for conducting a very free, fair and successful election. I would like to recognise and commend the excellent work of the election commission in marshalling all the government institutions of the state in delivering a free, fair, peaceful and successful election,” he added.

When asked about the boycotting of the polls by BNP, Arya said boycotting polls is the tactical or strategic decision of that political party in their own interest. “It’s not our job to comment on the judgment of that decision,”

About the election process, he said, “The process was free, so we accepted it.”

