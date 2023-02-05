Building a roadmap for energy storage in Bangladesh

Besides sharing the study’s outcomes and recommendations, this final workshop was also an occasion to build capacity on techno-economic-financial modelling of energy storage systems - through three parallel capacity building sessions, disseminate knowledge on business models and commercial structures applicable, obtain broad stakeholder awareness and buy-in for the Energy Storage Roadmap.
The Secretary, Power Division, Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, Habibur Rahman, attended as chief guest at this opening session.
The EU Ambassador to Bangladesh, Charles Whiteley, opened the event, highlighting that "to reach Bangladesh's ambitious decarbonisation goals, and to ensure a reliable and uninterrupted power supply for all, energy storage is a key instrument, and a concrete means of improving energy efficiency and integrating more renewable energy sources into electricity systems."
Secretary Habibur Rahman emphasised that “the present state of the Bangladesh power system is conducive to the deployment of energy storage technologies which promises to result in significant advancement in the power sector.”
The study dissemination sessions were conducted by the study team leader Arbaaz Mohammad Nayeem, complemented by a keynote presentation on energy storage examples in Europe by the key expert Nikos Sakellariou. The event will be followed up during the next two days by a series of skills transfer technical sessions to deep-dive into techno-economic-commercial models, and by a high-level closing session.