Building a roadmap for energy storage in Bangladesh

The European Union (EU) on Sunday, in collaboration with Power Division, Ministry of Power Energy and Mineral Resources, conducted the first of a three-day final workshop to disseminate the results of the study 'Options for Energy Storage in Bangladesh'. The opening event brought on board at the Intercontinental Dhaka, 130 people, including high-level power sector government stakeholders, EU member states and like-minded and international development partners, said a press release.

The study, which was organised within the framework of Team Europe Initiative on Green Energy Transition, as part of the EU Global Gateway strategy, aims at achieving key objectives to: i. Assess available energy storage technologies for potential application in supporting the Green Energy Transition in Bangladesh; ii. Assess current grid conditions and the role of energy storage in potential ancillary services; iii. Identify possible locations of energy storage solutions, including different levels of renewable energy integration; iv. Develop the key steps for an energy storage roadmap for Bangladesh.