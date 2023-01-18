Working to ensure int'l standard treatment for all: PM Hasina

The prime minister also opened the newly-built main office of Banshkhali Upazila Awami League in Chattogram and hoped the office will spread her party's policy and ideals among the people.

After opening the 45 community vision centres, she mentioned her inaugurated 90 centres in two phases earlier, saying she planned to build community vision centres across the country in phases to bring all people under free modern and developed eye treatment.

"We're attaching priority on reaching eye medicare services to the people at the grassroots as we're providing other healthcare services to their doorsteps," she said.

The prime minister said many people were saved from getting blind after providing treatment from the community vision centres.

"It is a great achievement for us as a nation while many people have got rid of getting blind," she said.

Briefly describing her government's measures for ensuring overall development of the health sector, Sheikh Hasina said her government has a plan to upgrade the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMC) into a 5000-bed hospital.