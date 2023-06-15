PM urges global community to invest in social justice

On Wednesday, prime minister Sheikh Hasina called upon the international community to allocate resources towards the advancement of social justice, aiming to establish peaceful, just, and inclusive societies on a global scale.

“We can achieve lasting peace and sustainable development on the foundation of social justice. We must invest in social justice in our efforts to build peaceful, just and inclusive societies worldwide,” she said, addressing the Plenary of “World of Work Summit 2023” at Palais de Nations in Geneva, Switzerland.

She said that the summit, with the launch of the Global Coalition, has created an opportunity to place social justice at the heart of all international development agenda, including SDGs.

From Bangladesh's perspective, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina provided five suggestions in this context. In her initial suggestion, she recommended transforming the Coalition into a consultative or advocacy platform rather than a forum focused on establishing norms or conducting negotiations.

Secondly, the Coalition must guard against weaponising “social justice” by one international quarter against the other in the current geopolitical context, she said.

Thirdly, the Coalition should make sure that instead of being used as a protectionist tool, social justice should be widely promoted under a rule-based multilateral trading system, she added.