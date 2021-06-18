Bangladesh

Bagerhat records 89 more Covid-19 cases

Prothom Alo English Desk
Bagerhat
The district on Friday reported 89 more Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, as authorities struggle to contain the second wave of the pandemic, reports UNB.

Officials said the fresh coronavirus cases were detected after testing 179 samples. With the new cases, the district's positivity rate has now increased to 49 per cent.

Besides, 63 people have died of Covid-19 in the district to date, said civil surgeon KM Humayun Kabir.

According to the district's health department, Bagerhat's Covid-19 caseload currently stands at 2,479 while 1,665 people have recovered from the infection to date.

To stem the spread of coronavirus, local authorities have extended the ongoing lockdown in the Mongla pourashava area of the district by another week.

