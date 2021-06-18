Bagerhat records 89 more Covid-19 cases

Advertisement
Officials said the fresh coronavirus cases were detected after testing 179 samples. With the new cases, the district's positivity rate has now increased to 49 per cent.
Advertisement
Besides, 63 people have died of Covid-19 in the district to date, said civil surgeon KM Humayun Kabir.
According to the district's health department, Bagerhat's Covid-19 caseload currently stands at 2,479 while 1,665 people have recovered from the infection to date.
To stem the spread of coronavirus, local authorities have extended the ongoing lockdown in the Mongla pourashava area of the district by another week.