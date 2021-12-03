Ban Ki-moon, Brown among global figures to visit Bangladesh

President Abdul Hamid will inaugurate the “World Peace Conference-2021” on Saturday that will bring together global thinkers, writers, poets, singers and political personalities to promote a culture of peace and tolerance.

The conference will look back on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s vision and political struggle for peace.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will attend the closing ceremony of the two-day conference on Sunday as the chief guest. Both the president and the prime minister will join the event virtually.

The conference, to be held in a hybrid format through both in-person and virtual participation, will also shed light on the legacy being carried forward by prime minister Sheikh Hasina in her “untiring quest” for building a peaceful, just, rights-based, inclusive and prosperous nation.