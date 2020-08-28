Bangabandhu a personification of principles of freedom, equity: Nigeria

Nigerian foreign minister Geoffrey Onyeama has described Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as “an icon in the struggle for the independence of Bangladesh, and a personification of the principles of freedom and equity”.

He said that Bangabandhu was a true leader, an undaunted advocate of the interests of the Bengalis and a hero not only to Bengalis but also to all peace-loving people across the world, reports news agency UNB.

The Nigerian foreign minister expressed satisfaction that his country released the commemorative stamp to mark the birth centenary of Bangladesh’s founding father.