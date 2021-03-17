Bangabandhu is also a hero to Indians: Modi

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on his birth anniversary.

"My heartfelt homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a champion of human rights and freedom, on his birth anniversary. He is a hero for all Indians too. It will be my honour to visit Bangladesh later this month for the historic Mujib Borsho celebrations," the indian prime minister tweeted.

Modi is scheduled to visit Dhaka on 26 March to attend celebrations of the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.