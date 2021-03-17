Bangabandhu made tremendous efforts to strengthen ties with Japan: Japanese PM

Japanese prime minister Yoshihide Suga today said Bangladesh’s Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had made tremendous efforts to strengthen bilateral ties after the independence of Bangladesh.

He said this in a video message at the inaugural ceremony of a 10-day grand celebration of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu and golden jubilee of independence at the national parade ground here.

The Japanese premier said 50 years ago Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman led Bangladesh to independence with his indomitable spirit.

Japan was one of the first countries that recognized Bangladesh as a nation state right after its independence, he recalled.

“We had a privilege of welcoming Bangabandhu to Japan. During his stay in Japan, Bangabandhu visited even farming and fishing villages in rural areas where he interacted with many local Japanese citizens,” he said.

Bangabandhu said he considered the development of Japan as a model to follow, Yoshihide Suga added.