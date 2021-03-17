Bangabandhu made tremendous efforts to strengthen ties with Japan: Japanese PM

Japanese prime minister Yoshihide Suga today said Bangladesh’s Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had made tremendous efforts to strengthen bilateral ties after the independence of Bangladesh.
He said this in a video message at the inaugural ceremony of a 10-day grand celebration of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu and golden jubilee of independence at the national parade ground here.
The Japanese premier said 50 years ago Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman led Bangladesh to independence with his indomitable spirit.
Japan was one of the first countries that recognized Bangladesh as a nation state right after its independence, he recalled.
“We had a privilege of welcoming Bangabandhu to Japan. During his stay in Japan, Bangabandhu visited even farming and fishing villages in rural areas where he interacted with many local Japanese citizens,” he said.
Bangabandhu said he considered the development of Japan as a model to follow, Yoshihide Suga added.
“And later he made tremendous efforts to strengthen bilateral ties,” he continued. The Japanese prime minister said: “Understand that it was the idea of Bangabandhu to design Bangladeshi national flag in a way that resembles the Japanese one, just like we are brothers.”
He said Japan and Bangladesh both having nostalgic yet beautiful landscape of paddy fields have valued “heart to heart exchanges” and have developed profound interactions among the citizens at grassroots level just as Japanese children tried hard and collected relief donations for Bangladesh in the aftermath of cyclone at the time of its independence.
“Bangladesh offered to Japan in the form of relief fund and supplies when the Great East Japan earthquake struck us 10 years ago,” he said.
He further said “Our traditional friendship is now tied with a strong and firmed bond under the spirit of trust, cooperation and mutual benefit.”
Regarding the economic relations, Japan has consistently supported Bangladesh’s efforts towards realization of “Sonar Bangla” since its independence, he said.
Yoshihide Suga said Jamuna Multi-purpose Bridge, depicted in 100 taka banknote and Sonargaon hotel built shortly after the independence have been the symbols of friendship the two countries for a long time.