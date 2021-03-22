Bangabandhu pioneered independence movement since his youth: Nepalese president

Nepalese president Bidya Devi Bhandari on Monday said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was a charismatic leader, person of determination and courage and stout freedom fighter, reports UNB.
"It was he (Bangabandhu) who pioneered the independence movement of Bangladesh ever since his youth," she said mentioning that Bangabandhu is a revered leader of this region.
The Nepalese president made the remarks while addressing as the guest of honour at the twin mega celebrations marking birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of Bangladesh's Independence.
President Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina were also present at the twin mega celebrations.
On the occasion of the celebration of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu, she shared her views on the theme of "Nepal-Bangladesh Relations and Bangabandhu's Birth Centenary."
"As the celebrations on Bangabandhu's birth centenary is going on, I consider the continued progress of Bangladeshi people a fitting tribute to his contributions to the nation building process of Bangladesh," said the Nepalese president.
She said Bangabandhu's incessant struggle gave birth to Bangladesh and had showed unswerving leadership and unremitting action for it.
"In acknowledgement of his contribution, he was accorded the honoured the title of Bangabandhu (Friend of the Bengalis) by the then All Parties Students Action Committee in 1969. The entire Bangladesh instantly accepted it," said the Nepalese president.
She said Bangabandhu had deep love and esteem for Bangla language and he was the person who championed the cause for the protection and promotion of Bangla language with the support of Bangladeshi people.
"We also learn about his great compassion for the weak, downtrodden, poor and other citizens in difficulty," she said.
As an excellent orator, organiser and crusader, she said, Bangabandhu won the hearts and minds of the people of Bangladesh and attained the goal of creating a new nation.
Also, in her country, the government of Nepal has dedicated its entire efforts towards realising the common national aspiration of Samriddha Nepal, Sukhi Nepali (Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepali).
"With our incessant efforts, Nepal will achieve the status of a middle-income country soon. Our efforts are focused on turning Nepal a prosperous nation. I believe that the development efforts of Nepal and Bangladesh will contribute to socio-economic progress of whole South Asia," said the Nepalese president.
Now, she said, they are happy to see the celebrations of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu across Bangladesh in recognition of his role, contribution and sacrifice for the independence of Bangladesh.
"I would like to extend congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the golden jubilee of the independence of Bangladesh," said the Nepalese president.
She extended congratulations to the government and the people of Bangladesh on the occasion of the birth centenary of Bangabandu, the Father of the Nation.
She wished for the continued progress, prosperity and happiness of the friendly country Bangladesh. "Long Live Nepal-Bangladesh Relationship!" She thanked the president of Bangladesh for inviting her to visit Bangladesh.
"It reflects the close and friendly relations existing between Nepal and Bangladesh. I am extremely pleased to participate in this programme organised to commemorate the birth centenary of Bangabandhu."