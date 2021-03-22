Bangabandhu pioneered independence movement since his youth: Nepalese president

Nepalese president Bidya Devi Bhandari on Monday said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was a charismatic leader, person of determination and courage and stout freedom fighter, reports UNB.

"It was he (Bangabandhu) who pioneered the independence movement of Bangladesh ever since his youth," she said mentioning that Bangabandhu is a revered leader of this region.

The Nepalese president made the remarks while addressing as the guest of honour at the twin mega celebrations marking birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of Bangladesh's Independence.

President Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina were also present at the twin mega celebrations.